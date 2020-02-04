Assam: Consensio 2020-‘The festival of Dreams’

Guwahati-

Royal Global University is all set to host its 11th edition of ‘Consensio – “Desi Gulliyan” from the 7th till the 9th of February 2020 at the University campus.

The three day extravaganza is with a platter of stimulating and challenging inter-college competitions, and cultural evenings by celebrity artists and many more to offer. Vogue (The hunt for Mr. &Ms. Consensio), Battle of Bands, Nosh (The Cooking competition) have been marked off as the Flagship events of Consensio’20.

In the 11th year, Consensio’20 has Sunburn Campus, and the singing sensation Monali Thakur, performing live. The fest will also feature the conferring of title, “Pride of North-east” to the band Abiogenesis from the land of Festivals, Nagaland.

To revel this occasion, Royal Global University implemented Pre-Consensio CSR activities from the 31st of January 2020 in which the department of Sociology organised a “Book Drive for Charity”. Post a fundraiser and the proceedings were directed towards the children’s home “Ila Snehalaya”, which provides shelter, food, and education to orphans and less privileged children. Royal school of Nursing (RSN) carried forward a Health Camp in Teteliya Village, Guwahati.

Students of RGU had actively executed a “Drive for cleanliness” at Umananda River Island. Royal School of Pharmacy (RSP) conducted a “Thyroid Awareness Camp” and visited various departments of the University. Department of Physiotherapy observed World Leprosy Day along with a Pre – Consensio Flash Mob to further accentuate the event.

The “Festival of Dreams” welcomes all students to endless possibilities to discover oneself. Come, uncover your talents!