Assam: BDUs of NFR managed to rope in new traffic

Guwahati- In order to increase the freight transportation volume, N.F. Railway has set up Business Development Units (BDU) at all the five Divisions i.e. Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia and at Zonal Head Quarter level, as per the instructions issued by Railway Board.

At the Zonal Head Quarter level, the unit consist of senior officials from Operating, Commercial, Finance and Mechanical departments. At the divisional level also similar BDUs have been made operational with senior officials from Commercial, Civil engineering, Mechanical engineering, Finance and Operating departments as members.

These BDUs are having frequent interactions with Trade & Industry players within their respective areas to find new traffic for movement by train. Proposal received from trade bodies or businessman are being promptly analysed and developed. This has become necessary because of the changing business scenario in the country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep the local economy moving. Meetings are regularly being held with the traders to transport their parcel by rail.

As a result of the efforts of these BDUs; new types of traffic like Coca-Cola, Areca nut, Milk powder have been captured from road to rail. Jute bag and tobacco traffic is being regularly booked from Coochbehar and Malda Court stations to various destinations. Loading of Pepsi products started from Azara station to Arunachal Pradesh. PVC pipe from Changsari & New Guwahati stations have been loaded for Agartala. Efforts are also being made to capture the pineapple traffic. Traders also benefitted.

Punctual running of Parcel Trains is being ensured by NFR through constant monitoring. NFR has already improved the facilities and infrastructures at all the loading un-loading terminals by improving approach road, better lighting, rest rooms for labours, drinking water facilities etc. so that loading/unloading work can go on un-hindered and local economy continue to get the support. On the other hand, it will also help Indian Railways to achieve the target of doubling its fright volume being carried by 2024.