Assam: AMBK distributes relief items to Laika-Dodiya flood and National Park affected Mishing brethren

Tinsukia : While shoring solidarity with the flood and national park dislocated and affected brethren of Mishing community in Tinsukia District of Assam, the Adi Mishing Baane Kebang of Arunachal and Assam distributed relief items to more than 1500 people at the relief camp near DC Office Tinsukia today.

Informing about the relief distribution initiative of AMBK to the needy and helpless Mishing brethren at temporary relief camp at Tinsukia, Okom Yosung, AMBK Secretary General said that 50 bags or rice, 2 bags of salt and other items like pulses etc were distributed the people out there. Showing AMBK’s solidarity with the people at relief camp who are living with extreme hardship during this cold winter season, Okom Yosung said that the government of Assam needs to keep the assurances and promises made to Laika-Dodiya flood and Dibru-Saikhowa National Park dispersed and affected people to whom Assam government had assured to resettle in a better place like Jagun and Digboi areas under the same Tinsukia district.

AMBK Secretary General Okom Yosung was accompanied by Tani Moyong, Vice President, Talop Darang, Secy. Publ. Oyin Yomso, Secy. Protocol, Tameng Jerang, Secy. Organization, Mobeshor Danggen, Jt. Secy. Organization, AMBK.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Minturaj Morang, Takam Mishing Porin Kebang (TMPK) central Vice President cum Laika-Dodiya Rehabilitation Demand Committee Chief Commissioner from Tinsukia informed that the several people from present Murkong Selek, Jonai under Dhemaji district had migrated to the erstwhile Dirbu Reserve Forest during 1950.

After 1950 earthquake dispersed people from Romoria near Dibrugarh were also resettled with the same people migrated from Murkong Selek, Jonai where developmental infrastructures were also granted to the people.

But forest department later declared the same forest areas as Dibru-Saikhowa Biosphere Reserve during 1986 and then again the same was notified as National Park to present Dibru-Saikhowa National Park during 1999 after which basic needs of the public settled there were denied and deprived as there has no provision of public settlement in a National Park.

As per Minturaj Morang, people settled inside the Dibru-Saikhowa NP were facing hardship of basic needs like medical facilities, education, road and other infrastructures needed. But despite several petitions and appeals the government of Assam was not considering the plight of the people, however Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal has assured to resettle them by 31st January next and the 1500 affected people are now camped at Borguri area just beside the Tinsukia DC office. Minturaj also said that the total populations actually affected are around 10,000 to 11,000 and they demand for resettling them at Jagun and Digboi areas.

However, TMPK’s Minturaj also made a mention that after resettling them within the Tinsukia district the present Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and its wildlife be well protected and preserved for future generations and environmental balance.

It is also worth mentioning here that, two women have lost their lives at the Borguri relief camp out of severe cold and lack of medical care to which AMBK has termed as human right violation. While one late Reboti Pao, 54 years died out of cold and basic medical care shortages, another lady 7 months pregnant Kumita Morang, 24 years died after her fetus died in womb on 6th January and she too succumbed on two days later on 8th January at Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh.

AMBK with TMPK has strongly urged the government of Assam to redress the vexed resettlement issue of those affected people Laika-Dodiya whose basic human rights are curtailed by Assam government. AMBK has also urged the government of India including the government of Arunachal Pradesh to interfere in the matter for early solution of the affected people whose total populations are around eleven thousands.