Assam: ADTU organises International Webinar on “Hospitality Industry & its Job Opportunities: Post COVID-19 effects “

Guwahati- During this time of Lock down crisis , enforced by the Corona virus Pandemic, an International Webinar on “Hospitality Industry & its Job Opportunities: Post COVID-19 effects ” was organised by the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Assam Down Town University (ADTU ) on 7th June, 2020 .

The web based seminar was presided by Dr. Bhola Chourasia ,HOD , Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management .The Title named ” Hospitality Industry & its Job Opportunities : Post COVID-19 effects”, received an imposing response from the students coming from different Institutions, spread across the globe got positive vibes and pragmatic thoughts put into words from the Guest Speaker of the Webinar, Dr. Sudhir Andrews, prominent and Internationally acclaimed Travel and Hospitality writer.

He strongly believed that good days would come back once again in the Hospitality Industries after the pandemics of COVID-19 crisis. In his informative and prudent speech, delivered to the students, he explained about the present conditions and the future plannings of the Hospitality and Tourism Industries .

Reviving from the massive collapse of pandemics, what safety precautions should to be taken amongst the employees etc. Moreover issues were also raised regarding the possibilities of job opportunities and how the students are going to deal with the prevailing situation in the coming days .

The speaker approaching all these conceptual questions deliberated upon the answers very tactfully and amusingly to the students and encouraged them not to panic . Around more then 150 participants of students and faculty members across the globe participated in the Mega Event .

The webinar was initiated by the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management to encourage and motivate the students of Hospitality and Tourism industries . Vice Chancellor Prof.(Dr.) Amarjyoti Choudhury , Pro. Vice Chancellor Dr. H.K .Das , Respected Dean of Studies Prof. Bandana Dutta , Additional Registrar Mr. Ashim Barman , Associate Professor of Travel and Tourism Management cum Programme Coordinator Dr. Syed Sajidul Islam , Assistant Professor cum SPOC Ms. Banani Saikia , Assistant Professor cum Placement coordinator Mr. Jyotirmay Choudhury , Assistant Professor Mr.Ritwick Goswami , Assistant Professor Mr. Mridu Pawan Rabha and many other faculty members of Hospitality and Tourism industries were present in the Webinar meeting, and their relentless presence amidst the August online gathering made the Webinar a Grand & Slambang Success.