Assam:  ADTU organised week long International Faculty Development Program

Guwahati – A week long International faculty development program was organized by the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Assam down town University from the 27thof May to the 2nd of June, 2020.

The program titled “Essentials for good research” included lectures from eminent faculty members from prestigious Universities and Organizations across the globe like Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Assam Science Technology and Environment Council, Assam Don Bosco University and Assam down town University of India; University of Missouri in Kansas City and North Dakota State University of the USA; Asian Institute of Technology of Thailand; University Malaysia Sarawak and Swinburne University of Technology of Malaysia.

The 7 days program included topics that covered almost all aspects of importance that young researchers need to be aware of, starting from finding out the right research question, making experimental design to publishing the paper in the right journal.

Hands on sessions on Latex and Mendeley were also included which was appreciated by the participants.Over 250 participants registered for the Online FDP from 9 countries which included India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Sweden, Bhutan and Oman.

A quiz was conducted at the end of the sessions which received active participation. Very high ratings were given by the participants for all the sessions.

The valedictory session included address from Dr. N. N. Dutta, Chancellor of Assam down town University and Prof. Bandana Dutta, Dean of Studies, Assam down town University.

The Convener of the FDP, Prof. Sunandan Baruah, Dean of Engineering & Technology of Assam down town University gave the formal vote of thanks.