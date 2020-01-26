Assam: 71st  Republic Day celebrated at RGU

Guwahati

The 71st Republic day celebration was held at Royal Global University (RGU) with the hoisting of the tricolor by A.K Pansari, Chancellor, and Prof (Dr.) S.P Singh, Vice Chancellor RGU and cultural programme on 26 January 2019. An hour long cultural programme was held by faculty and staff to commemorate the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950. RGU security also displayed their honour to the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) S. P. Singh, Vice Chancellor, RGU stated that it was indeed a matter of pride to address on the 71st Republic Day of the Nation. He requested all present to be better citizens by not wasting resources of the country and stay united regardless of caste and creed to ascend India to a superpower in every way.

A colourful cultural programme was ensued with a classical rendition, patriotic songs sung by the students and faculty of the University along with a friendly cricket match played between the students and faculty.