Assam: 6 Killed, 20 injured in bus accident, Army rescues Passengers

Guwahati

Six persons were killed and 20 others were injured when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Goalpara district of Assam on Tuesday morning. Army troop immediately reached on the accident site and rescued injured passengers.

The accident took place around 8 am when the bus on way from Dhubri to Guwahati hit an electric pole and fell into a deep ditch at Rangjuli, 95 km west of Guwahati.

A unit of Lower Assam, Goalpara under the aegis of Indian Army swung to immediate rescue and evacuation operation when they encountered a bus accident site on their way to their regular area of responsibility.

The immediate rescue operations led by the CO and first aid provided by the troops along with the locals, helped to control the death toll to 06. 40 other passengers were evacuated from the site and provided immediate medical attention. The speedy and timely action by the Army along with the help of civilians helped in saving the lives of many passengers and their families.

The injured have been evacuated to Guwahati Medical College and Bikali Model Hospital for further treatment.