Assam: 4th UG Orientation programme held online at Royal Global University

Guwahati: Prof.Anil.D.Shahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Prof.Ved Prakesh, Former Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), Dr.A.K.Pansari, Chancellor RGU, Prof.S.P.Singh, Vice Chancellor, inaugurated and interacted with students in the 4th UG Orientation programme on 7 October 2020 held online at Royal Global University. It was attended by students and parents of the new batch.

Prof.Singh, positivity personified, stated that ‘Man’ through ages has conquered diseases and found a cure to handle any situation given by nature or otherwise. Corona Times has bolstered every human being to adapt and adjust themselves from offline to online digital platforms for learning and not losing out on education.

He eruditely spoke on the new normal and digital hygiene, empowering the students on the effects of staying positive; studying from amongst the best brains in NE; being enthusiastic and having faith in oneself and RGU; quick learner & being disciplined; work hard & inculcate sports as a way of life, and most importantly, to achieve set goals, one has to try, strive, dream and be passionate about life.

Dr. Pansari invoking the Gods above, imparted to them the ethos of the university-discipline and quality education, motivating them to be self-reliant, hardworking and focussed on self-development and urged students to seize this opportunity through all resources available at RGU. He motivated the students’ through quotes of former President APJ Abdul Kalam; be a part of webinars with leading educators & industrialists; be a job creator not seeker; be a advocator of gender equality; sharpen skills in this pandemic and take pledge to be a great human being.

He shared his vision on ‘Man Maketh Thyself’ reminding the students the crucial significance of self- development which can only be achieved through self-reliance and skilled time management. He upheld the university’s belief in gender equality, innovation, research and quality education.

Prof. Shahasrabudhe, a stalwart unto himself, spoke on NEP 2020 being a transformative game changing policy, empowering every section of the society in education with multiple entry and exit; emphasis on co-curricular activity thereby creating value based citizens; faculty being trained in most emerging technology driven area & mandatory certification course; internship & examination reforms and options that lay before them and ways in which they could generate the maximum benefit from the newly founded system.

Prof. Prakash, enlightened the students on the importance of excellence, prioritization of interests, ethics, values and management of stress. He laid emphasis on the three mandatory traits of a student-being a lifelong learner, having inspiring dreams and learning the art of playing curved balls thrown by life. His pearls of wisdom on the changing notion of success, and the un-debatable importance of dignity and identity resonated well with the students and staff alike.