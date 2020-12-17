Assam: 23 students from eleven different schools across Royal Global University were felicitated

Guwahati : In a fiercely competed selection criteria, twenty three students from eleven different schools across Royal Global University were felicitated on 17 December,2020. Prof.(Dr.)S.P.Singh, Vice Chancellor, Deans and HOD’s conferred the honors to Nechi Tana, Kristin Borgohain, Plabon Boruah, Silky Sharma, Nilakshi Buragohain, Susmita Baruah, Trishna Nahata, Khyatismita Choudhury, Smarasmika Baruah, Ridhika Agarwal, Deify Bakordor Suting, Sreosi Sarkar, Namrata Nandi, Sagolsem Linthoi Chanu, Chunglingtong Jamir, Nistha Talukdar, Krishnani Konwar, Fiza Chowdhury, Bhabana Sarma, Prakriti Adhikari, Jyotirmoy Nath, Hima Rabha and Mayuri Duarah.

Prof.Singh congratulated the students and spoke on the importance of academics along with extra- curricular activities/setting benchmarks for others to emulate. A consistently good and exemplary behavior coupled with a student’s contribution in enhancing the visibility of the University by competing in academics/sports /other activities within University/ Inter University/State level/National level, is bequeathed with the Dean’s Lister title. He wished the awardees who received a personalized letter of appreciation from the university along with a badge of dean’s list with name, year and course of student to excel in life’s varied aspects.

A friendly football match was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chancellor, Dr. A.K. Pansari and attended by Shri Dharma Kanta Mili, ACS, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam, Mr. Nipon Das, Senior Athletics Coach, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam, Dr. Kulen Das, Physical Instructor, Cotton University.

Royal School of Environmental & Earth Sciences held an interactive session on ‘Prospects of Earth Sciences’ with Dr Pradeep Srivastava, Scientist, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun on 16.12.2020. He spoke in depth about the interdisciplinary approach of all the three disciplines of Earth Sciences, he also spoke about the career prospects of Earth Sciences, the role of earth scientist in planning and development of the civil structures and their impact on society, he also briefed about Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and about the career aspects to the students of Earth Sciences for future endeavours.