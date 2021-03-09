North East

Assam:  2 Cyclists Killed In Road Accident in Balipara

The vehicle reportedly belonged to the chairperson of East Kameng Zilla Parishad of Arunachal Pradesh.

March 9, 2021
0 Less than a minute
Assam:  2 Cyclists Killed In Road Accident in Balipara

BALIPARA-  Two cyclists were killed in a road accident in  Balipara in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened after a speeding vehicle collided with the duo, killing them on the spot. The vehicle reportedly belonged to the chairperson of East Kameng Zilla Parishad of Arunachal Pradesh.

 The details of deceased persons are yet to be identified.

This is devloping story; more details awaited 

Tags
March 9, 2021
0 Less than a minute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button