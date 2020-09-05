Arunchal: workshop on ‘Advancements and Future Research Trends in Laser-Based Manufacturing Processes  held at NERIST 

ADVERTISEMENT

Nirjuli: An International workshop on ‘Advancements and Future Research Trends in Laser-Based Manufacturing Processes (AFRLMP-2020)’ was organized at the NERIST from 1st to 5th September 2020. The workshop was conducted on a virtual platform.

The main objective of the workshop is to provide exposure and future research trends of various laser-based manufacturing processes through a series of talks by prominent speakers from Academia, Industry, and R&D labs.

Also, this workshop is intended to nurture researchers and faculties by providing a platform for a wide horizon of people to interact and exchange novel ideas. The focus of the workshop is to bring various ideas on a common platform.

The workshop received an overwhelming response from the faculty, Ph.D. research scholars, and industry personnel from all over India and abroad. A total number of 462 participants registered and participated in the workshop.

151 faculty members, 69 research Scholars, 22 industry personnel, and remaining UG/PG students. Participation was from different IITs, NITs, State Universities, ARCI, BHEL, CSIR National physical laboratory New Delhi, IGCAR Kalpakkam, etc.

This workshop also had participants from Italy, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Sudan, Ethiopia, etc. The workshop was organized by Dr. Yadaiah Nirsanametla with joint-organizer Md. S. Mujaheed Khan of Department of Mechanical Engineering, NERIST.

The workshop participants were issued e-certificates and speakers were issued appreciation certificate. The knowledge partners of the workshop are the Indian Welding Society (IWS) and the Additive Manufacturing Society of India (AMSI).