Arunchal: Hindi-Galo Learners’ Dictionary released

ITANAGAR: The ‘Hindi-Galo Learners’ Dictionary’ published by Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra, Government of India was released by Dr. Tai Nyori, former Registrar and Controller of Examination, Arunachal University (Now Rajiv Gandhi University) in presence of Gomar Basar, General Secretary of Galo Welfare Society here today.

The dictionary which translates Hindi vocabulary to Galo has been compiled by a team comprising Assistant Professors Dr. Tadam Ruti, Dr. Doge Ngomdir, and Research Scholars Jumnu Kamdak, Rebom Belo, Binnu Lingo, and Genu Ingo.

Dr. Nyori lauded the team for the book and highlighted the importance of the Hindi language as a lingua-franca in Arunachal Pradesh. Special guest Gomar Basar described the day as historic for Galo community and on behalf of GWS expressed his gratitude to Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra. He also highlighted the importance of the Hindi language and the role of such a dictionary in preserving our local languages.

On the occasion Dr. Tadam Ruti expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Professor Nanda Kishor Pandey, Director of research and Dean of Faculty of Arts, Rajasthan University, Rajasthan, the then Director of Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra for his initiative and cooperation for publishing the dictionary.

All the SOPs of the Government of India was maintained during the program.