Arunchal: DC leads 3 months long SSA campaign for East Siang at Ledum village

Pasighat- Dr. Kinny Singh, Deputy Commissioner East Siang District participated in the 3(three) months long campaign SSA-2020 on Monday at Ledum Village, a peoples’ campaign to construct, maintain community toilets and promote usage for community health under SBM, (Gramin) which was conducted by the Department of PHE & WS Division, Pasighat.

The campaign started with a key note welcome address by Mijing Dupak, Executive Engineer PHE Division, Pasighat. He briefed on the aims and objectives of months long campaign to the mass gathering attended by villagers of Ledum.

The objectives of Samudayik Shauchalaya Abhiyan-2020(SSA) are to create awareness on sanitation and hygiene which deserve utmost priority at this critical time of Covid-19 pandemic, to mobilize districts and villages to construct and maintain their community toilets, to promote sustained usage, increase the sense of ownership within the village, to ensure that toilets are available in public areas and encourage access for the floating labourers/population, to eradicate manual scavenging, generate awareness and bringing about behavioral changes regarding sanitation practices, Dupak briefed farther.

Dupak also extended his appreciation to the public of Ledum village having 114 household and population 887 souls for their cooperation and cordial attitude to the PHE Department and help in achieving ODF with coveted first “Cleanest village” award under East Siang District in the year’ 2018.

While participating in the programme, Tayam Dupak, Gaon Burah Ledum expressed his heartiest thanks to the team led by the DC Pasighat and said that despite of bad road condition being damaged by recent flood and amidst Covid-19 pandemic , the team has visited their village.

Meanwhile interacting with the public, DC Pasighat, Dr. Singh highlighted the various programmes that had been conducted under SBM (Gramin) in the past.

She said that since the introduction of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in the year’ 2014, the Government of India has come up with many schemes under SBM (Gramin) to mobilize the people of India to construct IHHL, SLWM, Soak pits, vermi compost pits, Community Sanitary Complex(CSC), Dustbin etc so as to achieve ODF target and make India clean and free from open defecation by 2nd October’2019.

She urged the public to maintain community toilets cleaned and assured joint hand to make Ledum village a zero waste village, she also promised to provide a Shredding Machine to manage the menace of hazardous plastic waste.