Arunachal’s land should not be included in Naga Peace Accord– AAPSU

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The territory of Arunachal Pradesh should not be disintegrated and disturbed in view of Naga Accord. Said All Arunachal Pradesh Student’s Union (AAPSU)

Addressing press conference here at Arunachal Press club AAPSU General Secretary Tobam Dai said that we want peace and also welcome Naga peace talk and Naga Peace Accords but no any land of Arunachal Pradesh should be included and we will not allow to include the Arunachal Pradesh territory.

Expressing unhappy to Central government on not inviting the members or Stakeholder from the Arunachal Pradesh for discussion or conductive meeting on Naga Peace talk, he said that “in 2019 MHA was planning for consultation with stakeholders of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Assam but which was not materialize and again this year also central government is planning for Naga Peace talk but till today no invitation was received to AAPSU or Arunachlee for consultation meeting, actually government should take opinion or consult with stakeholder of concern state before going to any kinds of agreement, So he urged state government should raise the voice on it because this is matter of integrity of Arunachal Pradesh”.

Further he said that AAPSU or people of Arunachal Pradesh stand is that there will be no compromise in the territorial integrity of the State and also no tolerate any such kinds of intervention in the administrative setup of state.

Regarding the autonomous council Dai said that we will continue to oppose such autonomy but we welcome the state government decision to move resolution by the assembly to seek constitutional safeguards for Arunachal by including that Arunachal Pradesh be brought under the 6th schedule of the constitution. And also under Article 371 (H),to give state people to owner of our land and water and provisions for protection of religious or social practices of the tribes of Arunachal, and its customary laws. he added.

He also urged state government take the matter serious and speed up the matter of the offspring’s of Non-APST father and APST mother and AAPSU is following the matter till date there was two meeting was held on it.

AAPSU President Hawa Bagang said that AAPSU never allow for creation of autonomous council or divide Arunachal Pradesh, so he requested those people who are sending provocative messages in social to avoid do so and don’t try to bring communal tension in state.

With regard to Naga Peace talk, Bagang said that we respect the Naga Peace talk and it should be conduct within Nagaland it should not affect to Arunachal Pradesh and inch of Arunachal Pradesh land should not be include in agreement.

Bagang also appeal the state government to convene Consultative meeting on the issue.