Arunachal’s alone COVID – 19 positive patient now tested negative in third test

Tezu

It’s a good news for us, Arunachal’s alone COVID -19 positive patient in Lohit now found negative after his third test, informed Dr S Chai Pul DMO .

The covid-19 positive patient is a resident of Medo under Wakro circle in Lohit district, who also reportedly attended the Nizamuddin event has been currently placed in isolation.

The patient, a 32-year-old laborer is asymptomatic and is in the isolation ward of the zonal general hospital in Lohit HQ Tezu since 02 April last.

“We have been working under duress after the COVID positive case but the support of state government, our doctors and team, civil society boosted our morale to cope up with situation. This is a victory for us when entire state is in panic after Lohit district tested first COVID 19 positive”, expresses Dr S Chai Pul.

“ The third sample of COVID positive patient sent yesterday has been tested negative which is good news for the Lohit district”, said Dr S Towang DSO. We will send the swag again for testing to verify, he says.

According to Medical Bulletin, the third sample tested on 14th April is found negative and as per protocol – 2, negative report of samples collected within 24 hours has to be sent again for the fourth test for declaring a COVID – 19 positive patient as cured. Dr C Tayang also informs over reopening of normal OPD while following strictly about the COVID advisory.