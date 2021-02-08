Arunachal’s 5th Woman Police Station inaugurated at Tezu

TEZU- 5th Woman Police Station inaugurated here in a glittering note here by the DGP RP Upadhaya and Karikho Kri local MLA which is the fifth after Itanagar, Aalo, Pasighat, and Tawang district.

“This is one of the best building among the four, the much – awaited woman police station which will play multi dimensional task including woman related cases, imparting safety measure to girls and counseling.

With working atmosphere developed its time to delivery better services to prove your efficiency”, hopes the DGP. He also declare waging war against narcotic right from the police department to develop better ambience.

The DGO also promises to pursue infrastructure as plead by the MLA for Fire Service, Police Station Tezu, Wakro and Sunpura. He also lauded the RWD dept as construction agency for its quality of work.

While assuring holistic support to the police, the MLA announced to install five solar street light and Bore Well in the premises of the Woman Police Station. He extended police for sorting out crime and their prompt act to sort out serious crime in the state under the guidance of the DGP.

Earlier, T Ringu DIG Eastern Zone also highlighted several police welfare activities under DGP and brought to light the bad shape of Fire Service and Police Station Tezu which are the oldest and need new building.

Besides, Marge Sora DC Lohit, SP Lohit, SP Dibang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, IRBN Commandant, ZPM Tezu and ZPM Sunpura, PRI members, Police Officials and staffs also participated in the inauguration ceremony.