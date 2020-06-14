Arunachal:12-year-old Covid positive boy cured and discharged from Yingkiong

Yingkiong– The 12-year-old boy who is the first and lone COVID positive in Upper Siang has been released from the Covid Care Centre, Yingkiong today after 2 consecutive samples tested negative.

Taper pada, Deputy Commissioner, Upper Siang handed over the discharge certificate in presence of the SP, DMO, EAC, CO, Medical Superintendent with staffs, Medical Team of doctors, nurses, supporting staffs that treated him in the centre and father of the child patient.

The 12 year boy from Tuting who came from Delhi along with 20 others reported to the Facility Quarantine Yingkiong on 24th May 2020.

The first test taken on 26th May 2020 reported positive while rest of his 20 co-travelers were reported negative.

He was shifted to Covid Care Centre, Yingkiong on 30th May 2020. Though asymptomatic since admission till the final discharge, the Medical team had a tough time handling the minor guest due to occasional nervous breakdown due to loneliness.

Dr Ahik Miyu, Nodal Officer, Covid 19, advised the father to ensure 14 day home isolation and other health tips for the boy.

However, at the time of discharge, seeing his father, he was emotionally elated and left the centre happily.