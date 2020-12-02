Arunachal: Youths organised birthday celebration of Dy CM Chowna Mein

Namsai : The collective Tai Khamti youths of Namsai and Chongkham areas organised the 71st birthday celebration of the Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in the Kongmu Kham ( Golden Pagoda) complex. The celebration began early in the morning with tree plantation near the pagoda complex under the Tengapani Range Forest followed by planting of fruit saplings inside the pagoda complex. Mein also released the cartoon posters of the Swach Bharat Abhiyan campaign in the district.

Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori was amongst the guests besides chiefs, elders, public leaders and the HoDs.

The programme continued with Mein offering prayers and seeking blessings before a host of monks beneath the installation of the first bamboo Buddha statue in India. Other invitees also joined in paying obeisance.

Around 9 am there was the cake cutting event followed by release of a Tai Khamti music video album ‘Yung Pek’ brought out by Independent Film Productions, a local entity. Mein also congratulated and shared words of encouragement to the APSCCE Prelims qualifiers from the Tai Khamti community.

The youths also presented beautiful renditions of old Bollywood songs in between the events.

Mein in his address expressed his profound gratitude to the youths for honouring him by hosting his birthday which he said was the first such public celebration and that he never before celebrated it.

He recalled that once in the Raj Bhawan during a meeting, the present Governor after learning about the coincidence of the day instantly ordered a cake and organised a birthday celebration.

He termed that the present generation of youths are promising and brimming in talent of diverse fields. He said that it always gave him the satisfaction to witness hard work amongst youths and he never misses an opportunity to motivate and encourage them.

On the occasion Mein also announced that all the APPSCCE Prelims qualifiers from Namsai district will be financially supported by the three MLAs of the district including him. He asked the qualifiers to abandon all their fears and tensions and concentrate for preparing to cross the next level.

Mein also opined his plans of promoting tourism in the district by adding and supporting new activities besides creating a botanical garden and other wayside amenities.