Arunachal

Arunachal Youth Tashi Wangchu wins 4th MMA India National Championship 2021

February 24, 2021
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal Youth Tashi Wangchu wins 4th MMA India National Championship 2021

ITANAGAR- Tashi Wangchu, a young boy from Arunachal Pradesh won the 4th MMA India National Championship 2021 in Light Heavyweight category just after one month training he got in Delhi.  The champion ship was held in Lucknow from 19th February to 21 February featuring some of the best amateur MMA fighters in the country.

Tashi Wangchu is a resident of Gyankhar village in Tawang district.  He took training only for one month and fight this national championship and won.

Tashi  Wangchu wins first game with Punjab and then MP and finally won the championship after beating Tamil Nadu.

Watch Video 

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags
February 24, 2021
0 Less than a minute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button