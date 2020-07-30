Arunachal: Youth Join Hands To Distribute Relief Material

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanubari- Like other states in India, Arunachal Pradesh has also become a victim to the Coronavirus and a lockdown was imposed in several districts. In a region where a lot of tribals depend on daily wage for survival, a lot of problems have come up as work has come to a standstill and income has completely stopped in a lot of families.

During this time, people have come forward to donate and help those who cannot afford to buy ration.

The people of Dasatong Village witnessed Samaritan work carried by one young energetic youth who hail from Sangsatham village namely, Pongngoi Joham.

Joham with full of vision for his community and the district on Wednesday distributed rice of 10 kgs with salt pack to each house hold totalling 65 in Dasatong considering their basic needs.

This act of kindness is a clear message to the people of Dasatong that the rest of the people stand behind you at this critical hour. So never be discouraged.

Villagers extend their thanks to Pongngoi Joham for his generosity.