ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Youth Join Hands To Distribute Relief Material

July 30, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: Youth Join Hands To Distribute Relief Material
ADVERTISEMENT

Kanubari-  Like other states in India, Arunachal Pradesh  has also become a victim to the Coronavirus and a lockdown was imposed in several districts. In a region where a lot of tribals depend on daily wage for survival, a lot of problems have come up as work has come to a standstill and income has completely stopped in a lot of families.

During this time, people have come forward to donate and help those who cannot afford to buy ration.

The people of Dasatong Village witnessed Samaritan work carried by one young energetic youth who hail from Sangsatham village namely, Pongngoi Joham.

Joham with full of vision for his community and the district on Wednesday distributed rice of 10 kgs with salt pack to each house hold totalling 65 in Dasatong considering their basic needs.

This act of kindness is a clear message to the people of Dasatong that the rest of the people stand behind you at this critical hour. So never be discouraged.

Villagers  extend their  thanks  to Pongngoi Joham for his generosity.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close