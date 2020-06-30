ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Youth drowns in Barapani river, body retrieved

June 30, 2020
Naharlagun: The body of 31-year-old Tadar Purpa, a resident of Pachin Colony, drowned in Barapani river at Pachin has been retrieved today in Naharlagun. Informed Naharlagun SDPO Riki Kamsi.

Kamsi inform that today at around 11 am, an FIR received  from  a lady namely Tadar Piome of Pachin colony, Naharlagun that her son Tadar Purpa, 31  years got drowned into  Barapani river on 29/6/20 at Pachin  and dead body recovered today at 08 am from Barapani river near  Court street.

On received of the FIR  a case with Naharlagun Police Station has been registered and launched investigation. SDPO said.

During the course of investigation, photograph taken,  magistrate was also called at Spot, inquest held,  rough sketch map drawn, examined witnesses. The body was retrieved and  Post Mortem was conducted at TRIHMS, later body was handed over to relatives for last rites. He said.

Investigation revealed that the case is of drowning due to  heavy rain and increase of volume of  the river. SDPO added.

Meanwhile locals inform that due to continues terrestrial rainfall the youth got drowned in Barapani river.

