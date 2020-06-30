Arunachal: Youth drowns in Barapani river, body retrieved

Naharlagun: The body of 31-year-old Tadar Purpa, a resident of Pachin Colony, drowned in Barapani river at Pachin has been retrieved today in Naharlagun. Informed Naharlagun SDPO Riki Kamsi.

Kamsi inform that today at around 11 am, an FIR received from a lady namely Tadar Piome of Pachin colony, Naharlagun that her son Tadar Purpa, 31 years got drowned into Barapani river on 29/6/20 at Pachin and dead body recovered today at 08 am from Barapani river near Court street.

On received of the FIR a case with Naharlagun Police Station has been registered and launched investigation. SDPO said.

During the course of investigation, photograph taken, magistrate was also called at Spot, inquest held, rough sketch map drawn, examined witnesses. The body was retrieved and Post Mortem was conducted at TRIHMS, later body was handed over to relatives for last rites. He said.

Investigation revealed that the case is of drowning due to heavy rain and increase of volume of the river. SDPO added.

Meanwhile locals inform that due to continues terrestrial rainfall the youth got drowned in Barapani river.