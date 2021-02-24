Arunachal

Arunachal: Woodcraft artisans, weavers provided free innovative toolkits and looms in Tawang

February 24, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Woodcraft artisans, weavers provided free innovative toolkits and looms in Tawang

TAWANG-  Ten artisans of woodcarft and ten weavers were provided with free innovative toolkits and looms, in a district level event held at Tawang.  The event was inaugurated  by DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok near district sales emporium in presence of ADTH Tawang Smti Chano Lowang  and other officers, and local artisans.

This district level event was organsied to  promote, entrepreneurs, showcase handloom, handicraft finished products and provide market to the local artisans, a district level event was

speaking on the occasion DC said “this is a very good initiative  to promote local products on the line of vocal for local. we have to encourage our local artisans, in our  district Headquarters. We have recently started Sunday market, though it is in initial stage but this market will provide a good platform for local farmers and artisans in days to come.

Not all will get govt employment so through skill development that too specially skill up gradation in  traditional arts we can generate good employment and these traditional arts needs to be continued and preserved.

Rajiv Saikia, Asst Director textiles and Handicraft, from Ministry of Textiles and Handicraft Govt of India and Mrs Chano Lowang ADTH Tawang also spoke on the occassion.

Ten artisans of woodcarft and ten weavers were provided with free innovative toolkits and looms.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags
February 24, 2021
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button