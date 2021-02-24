Arunachal: Woodcraft artisans, weavers provided free innovative toolkits and looms in Tawang

TAWANG- Ten artisans of woodcarft and ten weavers were provided with free innovative toolkits and looms, in a district level event held at Tawang. The event was inaugurated by DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok near district sales emporium in presence of ADTH Tawang Smti Chano Lowang and other officers, and local artisans.

This district level event was organsied to promote, entrepreneurs, showcase handloom, handicraft finished products and provide market to the local artisans, a district level event was

speaking on the occasion DC said “this is a very good initiative to promote local products on the line of vocal for local. we have to encourage our local artisans, in our district Headquarters. We have recently started Sunday market, though it is in initial stage but this market will provide a good platform for local farmers and artisans in days to come.

Not all will get govt employment so through skill development that too specially skill up gradation in traditional arts we can generate good employment and these traditional arts needs to be continued and preserved.

Rajiv Saikia, Asst Director textiles and Handicraft, from Ministry of Textiles and Handicraft Govt of India and Mrs Chano Lowang ADTH Tawang also spoke on the occassion.

