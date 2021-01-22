Arunachal: Women Helpline organized awareness program on Child Marriage

Naharlagun- Rising atrocities committed against Women, Women Helpline -181 under the scheme of Women and Child Development run by OWA, organized an awareness program on Child Marriage. The students of Don Bosco College Jullang pursuing bachelor in Social Work (BSW) their internship under WHL-181 performed an awareness skit play in F sector Naharlgun.

The skit was done in order to aware the society that still date we have received many cases including 39 child marriage cases out of which 33 cases have been successfully solved, and 6 cases is still under the process and how a sufferer can approach WHL-181, which is a universal toll free number providing 24/7 emergency response to women and girls affected by violence.

It also provides information about women related government schemes and programs. Mass number of crowd was gathered and people were amazed to see the street play and were happy to gain the knowledge about women Helpline.