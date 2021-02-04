Arunachal: Women arrested by Papumpare Cyber Crime Police for posting obscene messages

YUPIA- A 37- year old woman was arrested by Papumpare Cyber Crime Police team for creating multiple fake profiles on Facebook and posting obscene messages on it, informed by police sources.

According to police source, “On 26/11/2019, a written complaint was received from one Nabam Pario, a resident of Kolma village, Doimukh that someone has created multiple fake profile of his wife in Facebook by using her photo and posted obscene and derogatory comments thereby causing mental trauma to him and his family.

Accordingly, DMK PS Case No.72/2019 U/S 509 IPC r/w Sec. 67 IT Act was registered and endorsed to Insp Inya Ete for investigation.

Under the guidance of Dr. Neelam Nega, APPS SP Papumpare and direct supervision of Bomken Basar, APPS DySP Papumpare cum SDPO Doimukh, a technical investigation was initiated with a view to identify and nab the culprit. During the course of investigation, relevant information from Facebook was collected and analysed.

From technical analysis, the real identity of the fake account was revealed which ultimately led to the arrest of a local lady.

The alleged accused confessed her involvement in committing the crime and revealed that she is the ex-wife of the complainant. She created fake account in Facebook and posted defaming and abusive posts with the motive to seek revenge.

SP Papumpare appeals people not to misuse social media platform and that Papumpare District Police will take stern action against the law breaker.