Arunachal: Woman’s body found in Nirjuli area

Naharlagun- The body of a woman, suspected to be drowned in river Pachin on Thursday evening was found today near Alphabet School Nirjuli today morning. informed Tumme Amo, SP Capital.

Amo informed that an audio information received in his WhatsApp from one Tarh Kasa today around 7 pm that ” one Late Kipa Mike, 36 W/o Late Kipa Lungsha was suspected to be drowned in Lagun River near G Extension in Naharlagun township”.

Accordingly, SDPO Naharlagun Riki Kamsi along with the OC PS Naharlagun, Duty Officer Inspector Tadu Hassang and party were immediately rushed to the spot. He informed through a message.

The Sr SP( F & E S) & SDRF were also informed. The police party along with public and relatives of the deceased searched from the Place of Occurrence (PO) to Dikrong Bridge till 10 pm but the body could not be traced due to darkness, muddy water & strong current. The SDRF & the OC PS Nirjuli also joined the search team later up to Dikrong Bridge. He said.

As per daughter of the deceased, she was going back home from her shop located at G Extension. While crossing River Lagun she was drowned.

Messages were sent to Assam police, OC PS Banderdewa and villages on the downstream river side to look for the dead body and to inform the police if found/located. But the dead body of the drowned woman has been found near Alphabet School Nirjuli around 8 am this morning.

It was first located by relatives & public and joined by searching teams of Capital police & SDPRF and was taken to TRIHMS for conducting post mortem examination and subsequently a UD case no- 10/2020 has also been registered at Naharlagun police station while body handed over to the relative for conducting last rite. SP added.