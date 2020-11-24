Arunachal: Winter clothing drive for poor and needy people

Bomdila: ( By Sanjay Kumar ) Winters are here and while we’re busy upgrading our wardrobe with boots, leather jackets, and snug sweaters, there are those who do not have access to enough clothes to keep them warm this season.

We all know how cruel Arunachal’s winters can be, so instead of hoarding clothes that don’t fit anymore or those that you just stopped wearing, save someone’s life by donating them.

Get in touch with the volunteers of Nilvo Charity Foundation, who are collecting old winter clothes and blankets (in good, usable condition) and spread the warmth this season.

Volunteers of the foundation channelises unused/idle material from common people to those in need across the town or district. They are moving door to door across the Bomdila town where you can donate blankets and clothes, to these guys will make sure that your donations reach the underprivileged, needy and poor people.

Watch Video

With the aim to bring warmth to needy and poor people, the Nilvo Charity foundation in collaboration with “A Helping Hand” started collecting of winter cloth at Bomdila. The drive was flagged off on Sunday by Mr Kesang Wangda, circleofficer. Bomdila.

Nilvo charity foundation had successfully completed winter clothing drive edition-1 last year. Covering Bomdila, Bhalukpong-tippi, Itanagar and Naharlagun with clothes collected enough to be distributed among 600 people approximately. This year aiming to bring warmth to almost 1000 people and more.

The members of All West Kameng Students Union has also participated volunteerily .

A successful cycle ride from Tippi to Bhalukpong was initiated by the ” Lepangfutu heritage preservation Society ” with enough generous donation making it possible to help…… And providing a father and a daughter to have a stable living conditions.

This year collaboration with Nilvo charity foundation Ride to light-2 plans on riding cycles and collecting donated clothing from Sessa to Bhalukpong. cover around 30km .

Keeping in mind the health benefits from riding while collecting clothes for donation. A 3 day program W.E.F 25th to 27th of November 2020 is to held and will be flag off by Sh.Topek Kaki ,EAC bhalukpong.west kameng

All the clothing collected will be distributed to the labour community residing in National highway-13 from Bhalukpong to Nagajiji.