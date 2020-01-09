Arunachal: West Kameng police detected 125 ILP defaulters

Bomdila

West Kameng district police conducted special Inner Line Permit (ILP) checking drive in various police station area of district and detected 125 ILP defaulters.

Speaking to Arunachal24 , west kameng SP Raja Bhantia said that the district police has been creating awareness among the citizens of the district in respect of BEFR Act and regulation of Inner line Permit (ILP) among the non APST living in the district.

Hs said that special ILP checking drive was simultaneously conducted all the police station area of the West Kameng district and detected around 125 defaulters. Highest was reported from Rupa PS , where the defaulters were 51.

All ILP defaulters have been produced in the court of Executive Magistrate Singchung. They has been released after imposing cash amount with direction to procure ILP within 7 days. SP said.

At Kalaktang the defaulters were 12 who were produced in the court with Non FIR case No. 1/2020. The EM has ordered for extern them out beyond ILP check gate. At Bhalukpong the defaulters were 18 who were extern out by the order of Executive Magistrate. He said.

In Balemu area the defaulters were 17, who have been pushed back due to non availability of Magistrate.

At Bomdila 18, Dirang 9 and action were take up as per law and order of the executive magistrate in various places of the district. In Trizino area ILP drive was conducted but no defaulters apprehended.

Bhantia further said that motor vehicle checking has also been conducted on Thursday and it has been created mass awareness among the general public and commuters of the district headquarter.

The first awareness conducted to the drivers against vehicles having tinted glasses. Tinted films were removed on the spot from the cars that were detected with tinted glasses. Tinted glass were removed from around 50 vehicles in the township in a day.

Material were also seized from shops selling tinted films for vehicles.

The traffic awareness programme was held under the supervision SI Krishnendu Dev, OC Bomdila. SP added.