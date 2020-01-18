Arunachal: Week long Road Safety week at Tirap Concludes

Khonsa

Week long Road safety week celebrated from 11th to 17th Jan, at Tirap district by Road Safety cell of Tirap Police concluded today with a small function held at Taxi stand Khonsa and Deomali market.

The Program at Khonsa was attended by Wanglam Sawin MLA Khonsa east AC, as chief guest, Kardak Riba SP Tirap, D. K. Thungdok CO, Dr. Rakshit Eye specialist DH Khonsa, OC PS Khonsa , Police officers and personnel, Secretary Khonsa market, secretary Taxi association, Public leaders, khonsa market members and Taxi/Auto drivers.

MLA in his short speech praise Tirap Police for such awareness programme and urge the public present to support the police and follow traffic rule. He also told all the vehicle drivers to follow rules or else law will take its own course of action. MLA also told the gathering that Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan will soon be started also at Tirap.

During the short programme SP Tirap, Kardak Riba while welcoming MLA and other dignitaries briefed in detail about MV/ Act and requested the public/taxi/auto drivers to follow traffic rule and help the police in maintaining traffic.

Tirap Police also facilitate good Samaritan /public/taxi/auto drivers on the occasion beside providing helmet to the students/daily wage earner and public as a good gesture and also to educate the public the importance of helmet.

The prizes and helmet was given away by MLA.

Further in the day eye check up/general health check up of the drivers was done by team of doctors from DH Khonsa and a Mural/wall painting at SP Office. The participants of Mural painting was facilitated by SP Tirap.

Such programme was also conducted at Deomali led by SDPO Deoamli and OC Deomali. Helmet along with facilitation of good Samaritan/taxi drivers was also done.

The road safety week was started from 11 Jan 2020. During the entire week OC PS Khonsa and OC PS Deomali along with staffs visited GHSS khonsa and Deomali and conducted awareness on the traffic rules and regulation.

During the entire period as a good gesture drivers were given rose flower and pamphlets of road safety tips were also distributed.