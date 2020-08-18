Arunachal: webinar on ‘Promoting Career Prospects in the Field of Psychology’ held at RGU

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: A two-day national webinar on ‘Promoting Career Prospects in the Field of Psychology’ organized by the Department of Psychology, Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ), in collaboration with Psychosocial Support Group, Arunachal Pradesh began here today.

Gracing the inaugural session, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha stressed on taking challenges as an opportunity in this Pandemic. He emphasised on maintaining dynamism instead of being stagnant at a particular point in life.

He also expressed his ideals on inclusivity in lieu with one pertaining to PM Narendra Modi wherein he underlined the speciality in the uniqueness of each individual, in the same way as the former intends on the principle of inclusivity for all in the campus of RGU irrespective of students, teaching and non-teaching staffs. He further urged the participants to overcome each challenge turning them into beautiful possibilities in life.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Amitava Mitra stated that career counselling is the process of understanding and assessing another individual’s strength, concerns, interest and capabilities needed to guide toward one’s right path. Defining Psychology, he highlighted various approaches of the subject stating that psychology is the study of mind and behaviour and involves science as well as social sciences and has application in all walks of life, work, family, relationships, sports and industries and emphasized on the importance of mental health practitioners as one of the career prospects in psychology.

Registrar Prof Tomo Riba in his address said with the increasing mental health crisis in the society due to COVID-19, the role of psychologists becomes imperative as they play a crucial role in the promotion of healthy behaviour and improving quality of life for those who are suffering from mental illness.

First technical session of the day was delivered by Aakanksha Bhatia, Career Counsellor and visiting Faculty at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, New Delhi, on the topic ‘Career Pathways in Psychology’. In her deliberation she extensively highlighted all the possible career prospects, the required qualifications one needs along with the best institutions providing the aforementioned courses in India as well as abroad.

In the second technical session Vibha Deshpande, Counselling Psychologist and Founder- Director at Tailwinds Organization Pune, Maharashtra deliberated on the topic of ‘Developing career as a Counselling psychologist/Psychotherapist’. Apart from the content delivery on the given topic, she even elaborated on the significance of telecounseling and its effectiveness in the ongoing crisis situation caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

More than 400 Participants registered and attended the programme via Google Meet Hangout and Facebook Live.

Leeyir Ete, the Co-coordinator of the program while proposing vote of thanks expressed her gratitude towards the VC, PVC, Registrar and Prof. Kesang Degi for their continued support and motivation. She also lauded the organizers, Yuma Narah, Jomyir Bagra and Haj Bincee for conceptualizing the webinar on promoting various career prospects in the field of psychology.

Earlier the welcome address was delivered by Kakali Goswami, Co-ordinator of the Webinar and Head (in-charge) Psychology, RGU. She welcomed the dignitaries and hoped for fruitful deliberation and interaction on the topic.