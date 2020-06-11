Arunachal:  Webinar on Post covid-19 prospect of research & innovation in science organised in RGU 

Itanagar- The Department of Physics and Department of Chemistry of Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) have jointly organised a one-day Webinar on ‘Prospect of Research & Innovation in Science: A Post Covid-19 Pandemic Outlook’ on 10th June, 2020.

More than 300 participants comprising of students, researchers, academicians and scientists from all over India participated in the webinar via Zoom cloud app and on live streaming in Youtube. In his address as the chief patron of the webinar during the inaugural session, the Vice Chancellor of RGU, Prof. Saket Kushwaha emphasized on the importance of continuing the struggle against the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic by each and every stakeholder of the society.

While attending the inaugural session of the webinar as the chief guest, Padmashree Manas Bihari Verma, the former Programme Director and brain behind the indigenously built TEJAS light combat aircraft currently being used by Indian Air Force, in his deliberation cautioned against the violation of the laws of Mother Nature. He drew the attention of the participants and budding researchers towards the importance of sustainable use of natural resources and development of eco-friendly processes through research and innovation.

Prof. Rama Shankar Dubey, the Vice Chancellor of Central University of Gujarat who was the guest of honour, discussed about the great legacy of science in India that was severely affected under the colonial rules. He enlightened the participants about the challenges and possibilities in dealing with the pandemic.

In the technical sessions, Prof. Vinod Kumar, Professor (Retd.) of University of Rajasthan, Prof. Avinash C. Sharma, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, Dr. Gagan Kumar and Dr. Kalyan Raidongia, IIT-Guwahati, Dr. Naresh Kumar, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad, Dr. Rama Ranjan Bhattacharjee, Amity University, Dr. Varij Panwar, Graphic Era (Deemed to be University), Dehradun and Dr. Md. Harunar Rashid from Rajiv Gandhi University delivered their talks and interacted with the participants.

In the valedictory session, Prof. Tomo Riba, the Acting Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University congratulated the organizers for their initiative. Giving a recap of the series of significant webinars, e-FDP, online STC, online Orientation Course, etc. being conducted by the university during the pandemic situation, Dr. David Pertin, the Joint Registrar (Academic & Conference) of RGU informed that the University has been a driving force in contributing to the field of e-learning & research through the online mode nationally and also internationally.

He said that a series of them have been conducted so far and few more are in the pipeline. Departments like Physical Education, Education, Psychology, English, Hindi, Social Work, Music & Fine Arts, Chemistry and Physics have conducted so far. He further informed that, the participants of the webinar while expressing their noble gesture contributed a sum of Rs. 10,000/- only towards the PM Cares fund.

Among other participants, Bikash Bage, head in-charge of the department of Sociology from RGU and Dr. Yana Bagbi from Jawaharlal Nehru College Pasighat appreciated all the lectures of the webinar as it was a wonderful learning experience listening to great experts of the field and expressed that the takeaway for them were possibilities of research and funding associated with it. Prof. Sanjeev Kumar, Head, Department of Physics and convener of the webinar and Dr. Rajesh Chakrabarty, Head, Department of Chemistry and co-convener of the webinar also spoke on the occasion.