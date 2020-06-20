Arunachal: we need to learn to live with Coronavirus- Alo Libang

Itanagar- ” Not to panic, we need to learn to live with Coronavirus , and for this, we have to adopt some behavioural changes, said Health Minister Alo Libang. To win this fight against the virus, everyone’s cooperation and community support will be needed,” he said.

The Minister on Saturday appealed to the people of the state not to panic and cooperate with frontline warriors and follow the SoPs for the safety of every individual.

Libang also informed that the authorities have Successful hunt down everyone who had come in contact with the two positive Health care professionals in Pasighat in East Siang district.

“It is good news that all the samples collected from people who had come in contact with the duo came negative, ” Libang Disclosed.

” The situation in Arunachal is not the same as before, but it is a good thing that except for two cases in Pasighat all positive cases have been found in our institutional quarantine center, ” Libang noted .

Libang also mentioned that the state government has decided to ramp up its COVID-19 testing capacity and several districts in the state may soon get its own testing equipment.

He also pointed out that the state government is planning to allow migrants willing to return to the state to resume economic activities as per requirement of important projects, but with certain conditions.

” Migrant workers from outside the state will be issued Inner Line Permit (ILP), but the concerned contractors who bring these laborers to get their pending projects off the ground will have to bear of the testing related expenses including quarantine facilities to house them ” Libang added.

Libang further appealed people not to panic but follow the SoPs and instructions issued by the government from time to time to halt the spread of the deadly virus.