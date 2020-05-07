Arunachal- We have a big challenge ahead till the COVID-19 cases decreases- DC Tawang 

Tawang- District Administration Tawang today had a meeting in the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner, with the representatives from Public, Tawang Monastery, NGOs, and market Welfare committees of Tawang. The meeting was chaired by DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok .

DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, conveyed his gratitude to all the NGOs, members of Market welfare committees and public of Tawang for their cooperation during lockdown 1 & 2. He said that as notified by Govt our state falls under green zone, but we have to be very careful, since we have a big challenge ahead till the graph of increasing COVID-19 cases in our country decreases. He further informed the house on relaxations as notified by the govt, do’s and dont’s during the third phase of lockdown. DC Tawang conveyed his gratitude to the hoteliers of Tawang who made rooms available for Institutional quarantine at a very nominal rate of Rs.300 to 500.

SP Tawang B.Kamduk, in his address appreciated the public and all active NGOs and individuals for their cooperation in implementing Lockdown 1&2 without any violation, and he further informed the house about escorting of those stranded outside Arunachal Pradesh from Bhalukpong and requested all to cooperate further in implementing lockdown 3, with special mention of compulsory use of face mask and non spitting in public places.

Participating in the discussion Padmashree awardee Lama Thupten Phuntsok, on behalf of all the NGOs advocated for continued restrictions on import of fresh vegetables and Non veg items from outside state. He also requested the secretaries of Market welfare committees to strictly implement social distancing, use of face mask and ban on spitting in market area. He also requested District Administration to communicate Govt. Guidelines on lockdown 3 to the Army, Paramilitary, and BRO authorities as there are many civilians working under their respective organizations as porters and casual workers.

Tashi, a Public leader from Jang conveyed his thankfulness to all the house present for the appreciation given to Villagers and Local administration of Jang for strictly enforcing lockdown guidelines in Jang Sub division. He further echoed the views of Lama Thupten Phuntsok on import of fresh vegetables and non vegetarian items from outside Arunachal. He apprehended that vehicles bringing essential commodities could be carrier of infection and such vehicle should be strictly checked and traced.

Ex ZCP Tawang Jambey Tsering, Sange Chhodup District President BJP and Namgey Tsering Chairman TDSA also spoke on the occasion.

After a threadbare discussion the house, decided that restrictions on import of fresh vegetables and non veg items from outside Arunachal, should continue during the lockdown period and watch situation as it emerges at the source of supply and lockdown guidelines should be enforced strictly.