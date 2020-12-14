Arunachal:  We are gaining ground in the PRI election, says Jummum Ete Deori

Namsai: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh has taken a massive lead in the PRI election. Continuing its trend, the 48th Likang Assembly Constituency equally made much stride by winning large number of its candidates who have been declared unopposed winners at the end of the time for withdrawal of nomination on Monday 11th Dec.

“The final results after the election on December 22 would give BJP an overwhelming victory at Likang where both ZPM Blocks of Upper and Lower Likang will make a clean swipe which would prove that we are gaining ground in the PRI election”, says Jummum Ete Deori MLA cum Adviser Land Management.

We are visiting every segments and villages to owes and aware the voters to support BJP candidates for all around development of the grass – root level, she adds.

Out of 213 GPM, 129 have been already elected unopposed. Over 20,000 voters will decide the fate of 84 GPM seats and 2 ZPM in 47 villages of Likang circle on 22nd Dec. the circle has set up 43 polling stations for free and fair conduct of the election.

Meanwhile, Ananta Narayan Mishra BJP’s State Organizing Secretary also paid a one day visit at Likang to monitor and encourage party workers in the electioneering campaign.

He was accompanied by Boken Kena Vice – Chairman APIDFC, Namsai BJP president Sujana Namchoom, Bijoy Ballav Neog ZPM candidate Lower Likang and Hunmai Mech BJP Mahila Mandal President, Likang