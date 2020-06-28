Arunachal: water logging everywhere in Pasighat due to incessant rain

Pasighat- ( By-Maksam Tayeng ) – As the monsoon rain has hit the region from last two weeks, the incessant rain has caused water logging everywhere around the township of Pasighat, especially in the low lying areas like Baskota, Jarkong and Tulap areas etc.

As per the residents of Jarkong Tulap area the main road is flooded with stagnant rain water which has disrupted the movement of the general public of that area. The rainwater stagnation is taking place due to absence of a proper drainage along the road.

The locality residents of the area informed that the road is a government road and there is a school in that locality, but students never go to this school during monsoon and teachers also remain absent during rainy days due to water logging in the road.

A resident of the locality one Karma Naksang informed this scribe that, the electric pole of that area is also not stable and there is a chance of electric charged ware falling down to the stagnant rainwater which could turn fatal for lives of many people passing the road.

“We had lodged a complaint about this problem to the authorities, but they are not doing anything and drainage hasn’t been constructed yet though this is a yearly sorrow of the area. We request DC and MLA Pasighat including the concerned department to give attention to this area road construct a proper drainage system before any untoward incident happens here”, added Naksang.