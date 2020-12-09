Arunachal: WASE’s Joya Tasung Moyong receives 25th Baya Karve Award

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng ) : The Women Against Social Evils (WASE) team of East Siang District, Pasighat which have been working toward welfare of women and children from quite sometime now has received the 25th Baya Karve Award for the year 2020-21 in recognition of WASE’s social work toward society in fighting against social evils.

The award was conferred to WASE’s General Secretary, Joya Tasung Moyong on 29th November 2020 at Pune, Maharastra via online YouTube at the hands of Sunil Deodhar, National Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party. While conferring the award to WASE’s Joya Tasung Moyong, Sunil Deodhar said that the remarkable works of WASE in Arunachal Pradesh need due recognition for their selfless social works toward fighting against social evils prevalent in the society.

The Maharshi Karve Stree Shishan Samstha, Pune in Maharastra is a pioneering institution in the field of women’s education; It aims at “empowerment of women through education”. The Samstha was started by Bharat Ratna Maharshi Dhondo Keshav Karve in a small hut with only 4 widow students, has now grown manifolds over the period of the last 124 years.

“Baya Karve Award” is a prestigious award conferred by the Samstha in the name of Smti. Anandibai Karve, popularly known as “Baya Karve”, wife of Maharshi Karve. Baya Karve was the greatest support of Maharshi Karve in his mission of “Women’s Education”. Baya Karve used to take care of the widow students of the Samstha while Maharshi Karve was imparting education to them.

This award is given since the centenary year 1996 of the Samstha to express gratitude toward Baya Karve and to acknowledge the contribution of a woman in the education or social field. The award consists of Rs. 1,01,000/- (Rs One Lakh One Thousand, only) and a memento and it is conferred every year on 29th November in fond remembrance of Baya Karve

Meanwhile, award recipient Joya Tasung Moyong said that, the 25th Baya Karve Award money of Rs.1 lakh one thousand will be kept in a fixed deposit and from the interest money WASE will conduct activities involving the youths in the villages. The name of the program will be “Baya’s Roots”. “The award money that I received is for those children WASE is fighting for and so it will go back to the children and the society”, added Joya.

“I on behalf of WASE extend our gratitude to Maharshi Karve Stree Shishan Samstha, (MKSSS),Pune, for awarding the 25th Baya Karve Purushkar to our General Secretary, WASE. By awarding the 25th Baya Karve Purushkar to WASE, MKSSS has strengthened us in our fight against the social evils that are destroying our society”, said Yamik Dulom Darang, President, WASE.