Arunachal: WASE donates Digital Voltage Stabliser to the Blood Bank

Pasighat

The highly acclaimed Pasighat based mother’s group, a registered NGO, Women Against Social Evils (WASE), exemplifying the true spirit of the Joy of Giving, came together to donate a 5kv Digital Voltage Stabliser to the Blood Bank of Bakin Pertin General Hospital & Training Centre, Pasighat on Friday which was received by Dr D. Raina, Jt. Director Health Services and Dr. Y. R. Darang, Medical Superintendent of BPGH&TC in a simple ceremony at the Blood Bank.

It is worth mentioning here that recently, the Blood Bank of the hospital has been installed with a high-end machine to separate components of whole blood which would allow patients to be infused with only the required and necessary components of blood, and not just whole blood as was being done so far before.

The full operationalization of this Blood Components Separation Unit of whole blood would help stop poor patients traveling out of state for Components Separation treatment, inform the hospital sources.

“As this machine need stable power supply with accuracy of voltage at all times and looking at the erratic voltage situation, this generous act of giving by WASE mother’s group would go a long way in the optimum functioning of Components Separation Unit of the Blood Bank BPGH&TC, Pasighat”, said Dr. Raina, Jt. Director.

A big congratulations to the citizens of this centurion town, Pasighat and kudos to the mother’s group, WASE, added Dr Kaling Jerang, Sr Pathologist, BPGHTC, Pasighat.