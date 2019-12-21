Arunachal: Wangki Lowang inaugurates Dr. Taba Nirmali wing of Niba Hospital

Naharlagun

The newly constructed Dr. Taba Nirmali Wing of Niba hospital was inaugurated by Wangki Lowang, Minister PHE & Water Supply on the occasion of 20th foundation day of Niba hospital on Saturday.

Dr. Taba Nirmali wing has the state’s first In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) centre, CT scan centre, a new OPD block , IPD ward and VIP suits.

Wangki Lowang hailed the contributions of Dr. Nirmali in the field of health service and advised doctors and staffs of the hospital to follow the path shown by the late doctor and perform their duties selflessly.

Addressing the function, Minister for Education, Cultural Affairs, Department of Indigenous Affairs Taba Tedir and husband of the Niba hospital founder late Dr. Taba Nirmali informed that with the opening up of the new IVF centre, people of the state will no longer have to go outside the state to avail latest medical facilities. “It has been the sole objective of this hospital to provide the state’s patients with better and affordable treatment so that they do not have to go outside the state,” he said.

He further informed that a Dr. Taba Nirmali Foundation has been created under which a cancer screening unit will be established in Niba hospital from next year onwards.

Also present on the occasion was TRIHMS director Dr. Moji Jini, in his address spoke about the growth and transition of medical services in the state.

He stated that the Niba hospital which started as a 50-bedded hospital, has now with the recent new wing upgraded to 75 bed with latest technology.

While highlighting the contributions of Dr. Taba Nirmali to the state’s health services besides, her initiative in cancer treatment and cleft lip treatment, Dr. Jini said, “After the death of her elder sister due to cancer in 1999 she co- founded the Arunachal Cancer Society. She also started the ‘Smile Train’ in her own hospital, which till date has provided free cleft palate surgery to over 600 people in need.”

Aalo (East) MLA Kento Jini, ASHA IVF Center Pune founders renowned IVF specialist Dr. Ashish Kale and embryologist Dr. Ashwini Kale, gynecologist Dr. Bengia Mala, retired Dr. Mari Basar, senior officers from Medical education, Family Welfare, Health Services, PHED, Education department and various specialist and doctors and health staffs of the NIba Hospital were present on the occasion.