Arunachal:  Wakro GB several confronting issues, roles and responsibilities of contemporary were sensitized  

WAKRO- In a second – phase of Goanburas Refresher Meet here at the Wakro community hall today, the Lohit District Administration convened one day get together meet where they were sensitized over the various confronting issues including global warming, illegal hunting & Fishing, unlawful timbering & opium cultivation as well as roles and responsibility of contemporary.

Marge Sora DC Lohit appealed the Gaonburas to adhere to their onus and act stringently to usher a better village. “You are being the watchdog of the village administration need to perform and maintain constant vigilance over the unlawful activity at the village and assist and support the DM for good administration”, urges the DC. He aslo assured GBs to look into the demand of GB for a guest house at Tezu. The DC further announced to modify dress for summer which will be taken up with Govt. for approval at earliest.

The session was attended by Officers of PHED, Wildlife, Health, Electrical, ICDS, SBI, Police and District Administration. Jal Jivan Mission (JJM) and Water supply issues were briefed in detail through power point presentation by Er. K Angu, AE PHED Wakro. The Biologist A Das of Kamlang Tiger reserve made an impressive PPT on importance of Wildlife and it’s conservation. B Minin JE Electrical dealt with electrical safety tips made people aware about hazards of electricity which could be averted with due care. Dr S Sharma MO IC CHC Wakro explained all health care services and schemes available in CHC.

Simultaneously, the Block Education Officer (BEO) Tezu emphasized on compulsory education for all, The DD ICDS Tezu focused on the welfare schemes like SNP, Poshan Mela etc and asked GBs to keep vigil on functioning of Anganwadi centers.

Sangey Thinley Dy SP Tezu appealed GBs to educate people to take up alternate Livelihood in place of opium cultivation. Branch Manager SBI Wakro presented a PPT on financial awareness, informed about financial inclusion, benefits of Jan Dhan Yojana and its linked insurance schemes like PMJJY, PMSBY. T Riba EAC Wakro also explained about roles and responsibilities of GBs as per Assam Frontier Regulation(Administration of Justice) Act 1945.

He urged upon GBs to assist administration in ensuing census, the electoral roll revision purification works, by removing all nonresident/shifted and dead voters which creates complicacies in elections.