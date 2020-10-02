Arunachal: VSC distributes Smartphone to underprivileged students

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Vivekananda Study Centre ( VSC), Arunachal state unit today distributed Smartphones to underprivileged students of Capital Complex who are sincere in their studies.

In a small function held at C Sector, Naharlagun with limited number of participants maintaining SOP of the Govt, 25 number of Android Smartphone to the underprivileged students from the twin capital city.

VSC state President DJ Bhattacharjee inform that the VSC is a small organization running with donations from devotees and members. Only few number of smartphone could be arranged for students.

Addressing the function as chief guest, Former Home Minister Daklo Nidak said that ” distribution of Smartphone to underprivileged students would go a long way to motivate other likeminded organisation to carry such more works”.

“It has been observed that during the lockdown due to fear of infection of Covid 19 among the children the government has closed down the schools and the students community those who are in network area are pursuing their syllabus through online with Smartphone made available by the parents. Nidak said.

Deputy Chief Election officer Liken Koyu, senior citizen Tai Jeram among other local leaders of the area were present on the occasion.

