Arunachal: Violence in Vijayanagar, EAC and other offices burned down

ITANAGAR: Yobin Students, youth and public led by Yobin students union burned down EAC office, post office, SB office and ransacked Vijayanagar PS, informed PRO, HQ of Arunachal Pradesh Police.

They were around 400 in numbers and came from Gandhigram with dao, lathi, bow and arrow and demanded “hamari mange purey karo”. Civil helipad was also partially damaged by them.

After burning down buildings they left from Vijaynagar to Gandhigram. There is no report of lost of human lives.

Protestors were demanding Cancelation of panchayati right extended to ex settler of Assam Rifles personnel. They also demanded to take out these settlers from Vijaynagar within a short period of time , said the press release.

there. Additional force is being rushed to Vijaynagar for maintaining law and order.

kime kaming, DIGP TCL rushed to Vijayanagar by chopper. Chukhu Apa ,IGP LO, John Pada SP SB, Mihin Gambo SP Clg are on the way to Vijaynagar.

Situation is tense, but under control. said the press release.

Around 30 police personnel, under SP Changlang Mihin Gambo and Dy SP concerned are present

Senior officers will camp there for the next few days, till situation becomes normal.