Arunachal: Villagers protest against Govt decision to convert BPL Housing Complex in to quarantine centre 

Naharlagun- The decision of state government to convert BPL Housing Complex in Lekhi village into quarantine centre has run into trouble with locales opposing the move. The villagers staged a dharna here on Sunday when a high level team including home minister Bamang Felix and education minister Taba Tedir visited BPL housing complex to review the progress of the preparedness.

They submitted a memorandum laying down their apprehension. “The BPL Housing Complex is located under the jurisdiction of Lekhi village where more than two thousand villagers are dwelling. The proposed designated quarantine center for Covid19 announced by the government of Arunachal Pradesh is not appropriate and dangerous for the villagers,” they claimed. The villagers claimed that decision was taken without consulting them.

“We are not against people returning to the state from various parts of the state. But the government took such big decision without taking villagers into confidence,” said one of the protestors. They suggested government to look for alternative quarantine centre like Multipurpose Stadium at Yupia and Art of Living Center at Jully.

The education minister Taba Tedir while talking to media informed that concerns raised by the people are being addressed and the issue has been resolved. “People were apprehensive thinking we will bring infected person here. But it was made clear to villagers that only healthy students will be kept in the quarantine and they are convinced with our initiative,” he said.

Watch Video

The minister further informed that 400 flats will be ready within a week and remaining will take another 10 more days to be ready. He also added that deputy commissioner capital region will keep in touch with local villagers to address any concern. Meanwhile home minister Bamang Felix who was also present informed that issues at PTC Banderdewa quarantine are being addressed at much speedy manner.

“Whole thing will be resolved by tomorrow. The DC Yupia is stationed at PTC and working out solution to every issues,” Felix said. The local MLA Techi Kaso who was also part of the high level team said there is need for better cooperation to resolve such misunderstanding.

“People have the right to raise concern but it is the duty of administration to properly educate them and address their concerns. May be we failed to properly communicate with villagers that lead to this situation,” Kaso said. He urged everyone to think rationally and peacefully sort out all the issues. The local MLA stressed that there should be strict measure so that there is no chance of lapse at this proposed quarantine centre.

Earlier there was similar protest at Doimukh. The locales held protest against the decision to convert BK Mission School into the quarantine centre.