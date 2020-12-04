Arunachal: Villagers allege ZPM nominee TRC false, Lodge FIR against SDO

ITANAGAR: A complaint about physical assault of two persons of Paglam village under Dambuk Assembly constituency of Lower Diabang Valley district allegedly by Paglam sub-divisional officer Philip Tayeng has been lodged with the police on Friday.

The complaint letter, available with Arunachal24, said that Odeswar Morang and Dipen Pegu of Paglam village had gone to the SDO office to lodge complaint on learning that one Barnali Doley Pait of Assam with false Temporary residential certificate and birth certificate issued by the SDO had filed nomination papers as ZPM candidate for Paglam Loklung block on a BJP ticket.

The duo, in the video that went viral, alleged that their complaint letter and mobiles were thrown away and they were thrown out of the office by the SDO without entertaining their complaint. They also claimed that documents available with them proved that candidate Barnali’s father Chandrkanta Doley belonged to Amorpur, Sadiya in Assam.

Moreover, the birth certificate issued by the SDO has mentioned that Barnali was born in 1980 in Keba village while the village was established in 1991. This was enough to prove that the birth certificate was false, they added.