Arunachal: Vijayanagar Violence’s  Probe includes role of foreign hands: IGP

ITANAGAR: Investigations into December 11 rioting and arson cases of Vijayanagar under Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh from all angles, including possible role of any foreign hands, have been launched as the rioters had burnt down few offices including of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), the visible faces of the Govt of India.

However, sensitive Vijayanagar, located along India-China-Myanmar tri-junction, is peaceful and normalcy has returned, Inspector General of Police (law & order) Chukhu Apa told media persons at police headquarters here on Friday.

On December 10, around 400 members of All Yobin Students’ Union (AYSU) armed with dao, lathi, bow and arrow and shouting slogans had ransacked and burnt down few central and state Govt offices damaged structures of advanced landing ground there. They have been demanding cancellation of voting right of former Assam Rifles personnel settled in Vijayanagar after 1962 Indo-China War and shift them from there soon.

Responding to questions, he said that hot pursuit against main accused Ngwazosa Yobin of AYSU continued though 26 accused have been arrested so far while five women identified for their involvement could be picked up any time, he informed.

Watch Video

“Of total 24 rounded up from Hozulu village, 7-km from Vijoynagar, on December 11, 15 were arrested as eight were juvenile while another seriously ill was granted bail by executive magistrate on the spot. Moreover, while two were taken to custody from Daudi village while of 13 rounded from Gandhigram village, about 22-km from Vijoynagar, on December 13, nine were arrested taking total to 26 and all were airlifted to Miao, he disclosed.

Total five cases have been registered besides one with Itanagar-based Special Investigation Team (SIT) cell under various sections of rioting and arson and all accused would be brought to Itanagar for investigation, he added.