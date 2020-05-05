Arunachal: Vehicles allowed to move on Convoy from capital to Eastern parts of state

Banderdewa- The inter district movement to eastern Arunachal via Assam started on Tuesday from here. Since early morning vehicles started to assemble at Banderdewa gate. The state government is providing police escort to the vehicles moving to eastern Arunachal in convoy. While talking to media, circle officer cum Incident Commander Bittu Kri said 51 vehicles carrying people preceded on Tuesday.

“The vehicles are moving together in convoy. The state government has identified three gates namely Likabali, Ruksin and Namdang from where people can go to various parts of eastern Arunachal and some part of western Arunachal too.

Also there will be movement of people towards capital from these three gates. The vehicles are being provided police escort,” he said.

Watch Video

He also the vehicles will not make any unauthorized stoppage and will stop once only during the whole journey to attend to natures call. The people are being asked to wear masks and carry sanitizer.

The Incident Commander further informed that till now 2000 labourers have left capital region. “We have good tie up with our Assam counterpart. After properly screening them, the labourers are handed over to Assam officials,” he added. Till evening, 21 vehicles arrived from Ruksin gate, 17 from Likabali and 9 from Namdang.