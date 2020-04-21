Arunachal: Vehicle sanitization system installed in Banderdewa check gate

Banderdewa

The capital administration has installed a sanitization system at Banderdewa checkgate though which vehicles will be sanitized without using manpower, Said Incident Commander and SDO Sabadam Tayang.

Tayang said that the idea though is an effective one but need to be checked regularly so that the system is not affected its operation.

Naharlagun Fire Service officer P.C. Roy inform that the system has been installed by PHED department. In the system several pipes are connected with two nos of tank filled with chemical which are used for disinfection.

One vehicle will take one minute for it’s complete sanitization from all sides, with the help of this system, Roy said.

Around 100 vehicle sanitized on Tuesday and will continue after proper verification of all the vehicle by the Police and Medical team. Roy further said.

Sanitization disinfectant is one of the most important aspect to leave away from any disease, and we are doing our best effort to sanitize all the vehicle which enter into the checkgate. Roy added.

I am regularly monitoring the process and time to time senior officers from various department are also inspecting the system.

Fire & Emergency Service SP also visited the system on Monday evening and find it worthy.

Naharlagun SDPO and Dy. SP G Tai also monitoring the sanitization process from time to time. Fire Service officer said.

Meanwhile, the officials posted at Hollongi checkgate appeal the capital administration to install same system at Hollongi also in the service of the people and sanitization of hundreds of vehicle which enter the checkgate everyday.