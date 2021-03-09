Arunachal: Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ shoot interrupted in Sagalee

ITANAGAR- The shoot of Varun Dhawan’s upcoming horror-comedy flick ‘Bhediya’ was interrupted by his fans at Sagalee Ground in Arunachal Pradesh as they got excited to catch a glimpse of him, said a ANI report, However Sagalee coordinator Calls Arunachal24 and said that, the news is not correct.

In a video, going viral on the internet, Varun Dhawan is seen climbing in top of a car while requesting the crowd to let them resume the shoot. Varun is heard appealing to fans to maintain peace.

He said, ” Thode time ke liye naheen, humlog idhar, bohot time ke liye hai. Toh hopefully, shooting jab khatam hota hai toh main aap sab se mil paunga (We will be here for quite some time. Hopefully, once the shooting ends, I will be able to meet you all).”

A few days after disclosing details of their horror-comedy project together, Varun and Kriti had landed in Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for the first schedule of their film ‘Bhediya’.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.