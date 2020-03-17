Arunachal: vaccination camp for animals in PTR

Pasighat

In a bid to help the villagers in saving their livestock from various diseases, the Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science (LCVSc), Assam Agricultural University, Joyhing, North Lakhimpur in collaboration with Divisional Forest Office, Pakke Tiger Reserve, Department of Environment & Forests, Government of Arunachal Pradesh organized a 3 days livestock vaccination cum treatment camp and field practical on participatory rural appraisal from 13th-15th March, 2020 in the fringe villages of Pakke Tiger Reserve.

Various villages like Jolly, Lower Bali, Upper Bali and Monai, A-1, 2, Upper Seijoja, Darlong, Lower Seijosa were covered under the programme in which total of 683 cattles, 124 goats, 37 pigs and 31 dogs were vaccinated with Trio-Vac (HS, BQ & FMD), PPR, swine fever and rabies vaccines respectively including treatment of diseased animals.

It has been the second time that the Department of Extension Education LCVSc has organized the camp in collaboration with the concern department. Vaccinating the animals in the fringe areas of Pakke Tiger Reserve prevents transmission of diseases of livestock from passing to the wild animals in the Tiger Reserve. The vaccination camp was conducted successfully with the active participation of Tana Tapi, Director, Pakke Tiger Reserve, informed Dr. Jahan Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the same health camp also checked and addressed for the presence of internal and external parasites, wounds, injuries and other health problems of captive camp elephants in Pakke Tiger Reserve which was attended by Dr. Gauranga Mahato, Dr. Saidul Islam, Dr. Prasnata Boro and Dr. Jahan Ahmed.