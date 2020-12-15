Arunachal: Unwanted activities in Vijayanagar would not be tolerated- IGP

ITANAGAR (By Pradeep Kumar): Anyone supporting, abetting and instigating All Yobin Students’ Union and its associated bodies in their unwanted activities in Vijayanagar would not be tolerated, Inspector General of Police Chukhu Apa told Arunachal24 over telephone on returning to Miao on Tuesday.

On December 10, around 400 members of All Yubin Students’ Union (AYSU) armed with dao, lathi, bow and arrow and shouting slogans had ransacked and burnt down few central Govt and extra assistant commissioner offices, Govt quarters and post office and damaged structures in advanced landing ground there.

They have been demanding to cancellation of voting right of former Assam Rifles personnel settled in Vijayanagar after 1962 Indo-China War and shift them from there soon.

Apa, who with armed police personnel along with Changlang district SP Mihin Gambo and ASP Shivendu had air-dashed to sensitive circle headquarters Vijayanagar, located along India-China-Myanmar tri-junction on December 11 to tackle the situation.

Besides 18 arrested in above case, many woman accused in December 10 Vijayanagar rioting and arson have been identified and would be picked up any time, the IGP added.

“SP Gambo is still stationed at Vijayanagar”, Tirap-Changlang-Longding DIGP Kime Kaming said, adding 16 accused airlifted to Miao were produced before the magistrate on Tuesday. While three accused, coincidentally police personnel, have been remanded to 14-day police custody, rest 13 have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody, he disclosed.

About 200 retired Assam Rifles personnel along with their families were settled in Vijayanagar after the Chinese attack in 1962 with land leased out to them to guard the frontier.