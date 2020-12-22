Arunachal University of Studies celebrates it’s Fifth Convocation

Namsai: The Fifth Convocation of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) was held through a mix of Online and Physical mode on December 22, 2020. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India has presided over the convocation as the Chief Guest.

The Union Minister conveyed to the gathering that Education plays a vital role in the development of a human being. The Arunachal University of Studies at Namsai is playing a pivotal role in North East by catering quality higher education including infrastructure facilities in the development of the region.

He also mentioned that Namsai, though a very newly formed district, has become a very important education hub of Arunachal Pradesh in very short span of time. The Union Minister appreciated the University’s contribution towards the Skill Development domain as the university is introducing various skill development and vocational education programmes for the benefit of local population including other North Eastern students time and again.

He further stated that the university is very well following the path envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the field of higher education and skill development. He has bestowed the University with is blessings and assured to provide his kind guidance & support in the development of the University.

Dr. A.L. Agarwal, President World Education Mission and Chairman of Arunachal University of Studies presented Doctor of Literature Award the Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey for his valuable contribution in the field of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The Union Cabinet Minister quoted that during the time when he was pursuing D.Lit. once he became the Legislator due to which he could not complete his D.Lit. due to absence of proviso with University Grants Commission. He whole heartedly thanked University management to full-fill is dream of obtaining the prestigious D.Lit certificate which he wished from very long. He personally conveyed his gratitude to the Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Minister added – “To the graduates and the youth of the country, Hon’ble Prime Minister Sh. Narender Modi has greater plans under the Skill India Programme and already over 5.5 Crore youths have acquired skills which is helping them in generating their livelihood. He further stated the under the able leadership and guidance of our Prime Minister, the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship programmes has become one of the most effective governmental implementation programmes all over the world.”

From the University’s side, The Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. O.P. Sharma gave the Welcome address and Chancellor of the University Sh. Kamal Lochan gave the Convocation address. The Pro-Chancellor Prof. K.G. Goel and Vishva Lochan and Registrar Divyanshu Goel also addressed the gathering.

This year the University has awarded a total of 1451 Degrees, which includes 40 Gold Medalist and 7 Ph.D. awards.