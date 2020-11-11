Arunachal: Unique landscaping by educationist laudable

Itanagar- ( By Pradeep Kumar ) Unique landscaping by educationist laudable- A multifaceted biodiversity hotspot has been developed by Pasighat-based College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) dean Dr. B. N. Hazarika at the entrance of the college by developing a plot of unused and damp land which would woo tourists as well as encourage protection of rich flora and fauna of this state.

After CHF RABI-project assistant manager Evie Koyu informed about the model project supplemented with pictures, Dr Hazarika, when contacted, told this correspondent that he has been developing it as a gift for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Hazarika had leveled the land by filling it with soil before developing an artificial lake, a wooden bridge, an iron bridge, a boat named, a tribal hurt, a dry tree with nests, a wooden mithun (Arunachal Pradesh state animal), large plantation on hill side, which would impress any visitor, said Koyu, adding entry is free for one and all.

In fact, 24 truck-load of soil was used to fill the low lying land on Tuesday while a small hillock would also be developed on the back side as Dr Hazarika goes on adding with his innovative ideas even by spending his own money.

With all stake holders making efforts to boost state’s high potential tourism sector, this would serve as a model to woo tourists, lawmaker Lombo Tayeng said, adding the landscaping reflected innovative ideas of Dr Hazarika worth emulating.

This seems to be a copy of Singapore Tourism Board, which has created artificial garden, forest, world’s first nocturnal zoo set in a humid tropical forest (Night Safari), to name a few most popular tourist attractions.

Thus, the above model is an example of “Where there’s a will there’s a way” adage and state’s vast landbank should be encashed to boost tourism not only to benefit the masses but to enrich state coffer.